Staying healthy this fall season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The fall season is here, which means sickness is to follow. Dr. Anessa Alappatt with Premier Health Physician Network shared precautions to stay healthy this time of year.

It has been reported that in the pediatric population there have already been some reported flu cases, however the peak season is typically in December as well as March.

The flu is not the only illness to be aware of this fall, as allergies are also prevalent as well.

“People will suffer as long as until frost, people will have headaches, runny nose, sore throats, those kinds of things,” said Alappatt.

As the weather gets colder, people tend to get colds, but Dr. Alappatt explained cold weather is not the reason for the sickness.

“People get indoors and are gathered with less air flow, and so the more we’re together then we touch each other and breathe on each other and cough on each other and transfer those wonderful germs,” said Alappatt.

It is recommended to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, eat well, get enough sleep and exercise to stay healthy as winter approaches.

