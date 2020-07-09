Staying healthy in the heat

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton area has seen eight straight days of 90 degree or above temperatures, and the heat wave isn’t over yet.

Dr. Andrew Gantzer with Kettering Health Network joined 2 NEWS to share tips on staying cool and healthy. He says the first red flag you may notice if you become overheated is when you stop sweating.

“If you stop sweating, that’s a bad sign, because now you’re at the point where your body’s run out of fluid and it has no way to try and cool you down,” he said.

Extreme fatigue, dizziness, and confusion can also be a warning sign to take action.

Dr. Gantzer says water is the best way to keep yourself hydrated. Caffeinated and alcoholic beverages can often make you have to use the restroom more frequently, causing you to lose fluids.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS