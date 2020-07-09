Staying healthy in the heat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton area has seen eight straight days of 90 degree or above temperatures, and the heat wave isn’t over yet.

Dr. Andrew Gantzer with Kettering Health Network joined 2 NEWS to share tips on staying cool and healthy. He says the first red flag you may notice if you become overheated is when you stop sweating.

“If you stop sweating, that’s a bad sign, because now you’re at the point where your body’s run out of fluid and it has no way to try and cool you down,” he said.

Extreme fatigue, dizziness, and confusion can also be a warning sign to take action.

Dr. Gantzer says water is the best way to keep yourself hydrated. Caffeinated and alcoholic beverages can often make you have to use the restroom more frequently, causing you to lose fluids.