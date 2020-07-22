Statewide mask mandate’s effectiveness in slowing virus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine issued a mask mandate for all Ohio counties starting Thursday at 6 p.m.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein with Kettering Medical Center joined 2 NEWS to talk about the state’s latest effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s very good signs that wearing the mask does reduce the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19. It not only helps the person who’s around you but it helps you avoid getting it from other people,” he said.

Dr. Weinstein says if the state doesn’t see the desired decline in case numbers once the mask mandate takes effect, we may need to look into methods that other states are using and consider locking down a little more.

“For instance, bars, indoor seating in restaurants, gyms, things like that would have to be on the table if the mask mandate does not get the job done,” he said.

Dr. Weinstein foresees school sports becoming an issue once classes resume.

“I think school sports are going to be an issue, as we’re already seeing in not only high school level sports but college and professional, we’re seeing many athletes get the virus. So I think they’re all going to be a bit problematic,” he said.

He goes on to say that the risk level will depend on whether the state is able to bring the number of cases down among Ohio’s counties.