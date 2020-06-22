State working on COVID-19 second wave contingency plan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The state continues to reopen as citizens learn to live with the presence of coronavirus until a vaccine is finally developed.

Dr. Marc Belcastro with Miami Valley Hospital still feels that individuals should wear a mask when they go out in public.

“It’s not an all-or-none phenomenon. It’s various levels of protection. So if I happen to have the virus but I’m pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, I won’t be spreading it, or be less likely to be spreading it,” he said. “So if I pass somebody in an aisle and start talking with them and they’re not wearing their mask and I am and they have it, it’s just an extra layer of protection.”

Dr. Belcastro says parents should be aware that reopening contact sports adds another layer of risk to teens and children.

“The virus is still out there and as it begins to spread, the numbers will increase,” he said. “It only takes one, so I’m very cautious of that recommendation that we begin contact sports and congregating in such large groups this soon after we’ve just come out of a really fragile time.”