State tracking upward COVID-19 trend in southwest Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine on Thursday said that an upward trend in COVID-19 cases observed in southwest Ohio is “worrisome.”

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to discuss the uptick.

“We’ve started testing a lot more nursing facilities and we do know that there’s a few nursing facilities in southwest Ohio that have had an increase in cases as well as some of the prison systems,” he said. “That’s possible that that is leading to some of that trend and the increase in numbers just in this immediate area.”

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County on Thursday identified over a dozen businesses or facilities that have experienced outbreaks of COVID-19 cases.

“I think that is because we are being much more aggressive about testing any time that there is a single, isolated case. The definition for ‘outbreak’ for Ohio does not imply that we have one hundred cases in one facility, it’s a much smaller number, it’s really just a handful of cases within small locations,” said Dr. Colon.