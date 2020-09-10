State of economy’s influence on politics

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Millions of Americans have lost their jobs because of the pandemic but how will the state of our economy impact the November election?

Dr. Jeffrey Haymond, Professor of Economics at Cedarville University, says that if the economy continues to improve, it could be to President Trump’s benefit.

On Thursday, Senate Democrats rejected a scaled-back version of the GOP’s relief bill.

“You’re already seeing the bickering both ways. The Republicans will say ‘you don’t want to do anything’ and then the Democrats will say ‘what you offered was nothing,’” Dr. Haymond said. “That’s kind of the way this is going to be played out, if they’re trying to make the contrast between the two approaches something that the voters can vote on.”

He goes on to say that in order to get the economy back on track, we have to get people back to work.