State of economy’s influence on politics

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Millions of Americans have lost their jobs because of the pandemic but how will the state of our economy impact the November election?

Dr. Jeffrey Haymond, Professor of Economics at Cedarville University, says that if the economy continues to improve, it could be to President Trump’s benefit.

On Thursday, Senate Democrats rejected a scaled-back version of the GOP’s relief bill.

“You’re already seeing the bickering both ways. The Republicans will say ‘you don’t want to do anything’ and then the Democrats will say ‘what you offered was nothing,’” Dr. Haymond said. “That’s kind of the way this is going to be played out, if they’re trying to make the contrast between the two approaches something that the voters can vote on.”

He goes on to say that in order to get the economy back on track, we have to get people back to work.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS