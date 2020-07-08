State mask ordinance will affect all ‘Level 3’ & ‘Level 4’ counties

Live Now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, Governor Mike DeWine announced a mask mandate for seven Ohio counties, including Montgomery. The ordinance goes into effect tomorrow.

“This mandate will really help reduce the chance that we’re going to get some of those people with mild symptoms or no symptoms at all potentially passing on that infection to other people,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital.

He attributes the rise in case numbers to both community spread and increased testing.

“It’s very, very much the wrong message to tell people not to get tested just to make the numbers look better,” Dr. Colon said. “That is not at all what we want to do. If you’re feeling ill, you should get tested.”

He goes on to say that the responsibility to keep the public safe falls on each person, regardless of their age group or whether they are unlikely to be affected by the virus.

