State implementing new virus testing protocol for assisted living facilities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine announced a new coronavirus testing protocol for assisted living facilities in Ohio on Thursday. This new initiative will rely on baseline saliva testing.

Dr. Joseph Allen with Premier Health joined 2 NEWS Thursday with more details.

“The saliva-based testing’s going to allow us to test a little bit more frequently and not be so invasive. As you can imagine, this test is a little bit easier to tolerate when we are performing it,” he said. “The turnaround time should be much quicker, as well as the cost should be a lot less.”

Premier Health is preparing to expand testing sites to new locations in the Miami Valley.