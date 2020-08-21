DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine announced a new coronavirus testing protocol for assisted living facilities in Ohio on Thursday. This new initiative will rely on baseline saliva testing.
Dr. Joseph Allen with Premier Health joined 2 NEWS Thursday with more details.
“The saliva-based testing’s going to allow us to test a little bit more frequently and not be so invasive. As you can imagine, this test is a little bit easier to tolerate when we are performing it,” he said. “The turnaround time should be much quicker, as well as the cost should be a lot less.”
Premier Health is preparing to expand testing sites to new locations in the Miami Valley.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Implications of Steve Bannon’s arrest
- State implementing new virus testing protocol for assisted living facilities
- Child rescued from Stillwater River
- Judge allows ex-Ohio House speaker more time to find lawyer
- Car pulled from river after report of shooting, 1 taken to hospital