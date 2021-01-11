Sports medicine physician weighs in on Justin Fields injury from the Sugar Bowl

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields will play in Monday’s National Championship game after taking a massive hit to the back and side in his game against Clemson — returning to the field without an official diagnosis.

Dr. Aloiya Earl, a sports medicine physician with Premier Health, said that Fields could have had it a lot worse and that the teams physicians made a call that seems to indicate injuries were minimal at worst. In those situations — where a helmet makes contact with the right of your body — the ribs, lungs, hips and even kidneys can become seriously injured.

Earl said she has a list of three questions that help her when treating someone injured on the field: