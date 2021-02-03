Sports doctor gives tips on how to create good exercise habits 1 year into pandemic

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Americans are approaching one year of living in pandemic conditions — be it staying at home, avoiding crowded gyms or limiting your outside time — and plenty of people are feeling the pangs of inactivity.

Dr. Aloiya Earl, a doctor of sports medicine at Premier Health, offered a few recommendations for people unsure of how they can stay active while also staying inside.

“A good place to start, if you don’t have a Peloton or a piece of equipment like that, is to go on YouTube and search the type of workout you want to do,” said Earl. “You’ll have someone instructing you, and walking you through the form, and how to do the exercises.”

Earl thinks the change in routine brought about by the pandemic has made it a challenge for some to fall back into one. She recommends people put the activity they’re trying to do in a planner or have someone else hold you accountable in the beginning.