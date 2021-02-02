Spending smart and saving money this Valentine’s Day

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and that means buying a gift for your significant other. With 2020 breaking online shopping records, experts worry scams could continue into the new year.

John North, president and CEO of the Dayton BBB, said everyone should keep in mind the typical scams — fake e-cards and false delivery receipts are common practice and can fool the best of us.

North recommends scrutinizing jewelry, either the picture online or in-person, to avoid buying something fake. He also warns of links that take you away from the service or site that you’re on, a common tactic for scammers.