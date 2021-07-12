Should we be worried about Ohio’s stagnating COVID vaccination rate?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health is reporting that the state is still below 50% when it comes to fully vaccinated residents — a trend that has some medical experts concerned as other variants of COVID-19 move into the state.

“I think there are still opportunities for us to be doing better and to continue to push out information, trying to reassure individuals that the vaccines are safe and do work,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Colon believes that once vaccines begin getting full approval from the FDA, more people will be open to the idea of getting vaccinated. Missteps, like with Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, may contribute to the general public’s mistrust of coronavirus vaccines while they are under emergency approval.

However, Colon worries that if Ohioans don’t continue getting vaccinated against the virus, especially those most at risk, we could see another surge in cases come this fall.