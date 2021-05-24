Should parents be worried about ‘mild’ heart problems in young COVID vaccine recipients?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine reported Monday that people 16- to 17-years-old age have seen a 94% increase in vaccination rate — the highest throughout the state.

This comes after the CDC announced it was investigating reports of a small number of younger coronavirus vaccine recipients who experienced heart problems after getting the shot.

“What we did see during a lot of the bumps in COVID cases was that even people mildly affected showed some of these cardiac symptoms,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Colon continued, adding that for scientists to determine whether the cardiac issues are related to having caught COVID-19 or just the vaccine, more data would need to be collected.