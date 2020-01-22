Live Now
Senate debates impeachment trial guidelines

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Debate continues over how this historic impeachment trial will be handled in the Senate. Dr. Sean Wilson, a Political Science Professor with Wright State University, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss the process.

Mitch McConnell is proposing rules similar to those used in the Clinton impeachment.

“It looks like they have the votes for that. Mitch McConnell seemed to think he had 53 votes for it and it looks like he does. But he did have to amend those a bit today,” said Dr. Wilson.

He goes on to say that he considers this impeachment as “Type B,” meaning it does not involve serious criminality, does not involve a special prosecutor, and has partisan voting.

