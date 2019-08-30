Safety first as student athletes gear up for new season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the school year kicks off, so do many fall sports seasons. Dr. Karen Shafer with Premier Health Physician Network joined 2 NEWS Thursday with tips on keeping student athletes safe and healthy.

She says it’s important for students to remember that their bodies probably won’t be at the same fitness level as they were at the end of last season. Students need to take things slowly and not push themselves too hard too quickly.

“Getting back into training, it’s important to have those three components that we think of: we need to work on that cardiovascular endurance, we need to work on strength training, and stretching. All of those can help prevent injuries,” Dr. Shafer said.

