Safely dispose of personal documents during ‘Secure Your ID Day’

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley residents will have a chance to securely dispose of personal documents during Secure Your ID Day on Saturday.

“The most commonly reported scams in this area are identity theft and debt collection, as well as imposter scams and posing as someone else. So it’s really important to protect your information,” said John North of the Better Business Bureau.

Tickets will be disbursed to the first 350 cars to arrive to the drive-thru event, which takes place at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville from 10 am until 1 pm, depending on truck capacity.

Participants can bring up to five bags or boxes of documents to be shredded. You can stay in the comfort of your car while BBB staff unload your materials.

If you have more than five boxes, you are welcome to go through the line again.

Documents should be removed from binders ahead of time, but staples and paper clips are allowed.

