Russia approves first coronavirus vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Russia has become the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine. President Vladimir Putin made the announcement Tuesday morning, however, other countries are concerned Russia did not follow established pharmaceutical practices.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to discuss what goes into developing a vaccine.

“It appears that this vaccine is using an adenovirus to try and trigger an immune response, at least that’s what we’ve seen in the data, but the problem is we haven’t seen any evidence as to what constitutes a response and what constitutes safety,” he said.

Vaccine trials are underway in many other parts of the world, including the United States, in various stages of development.

“We [in the U.S.] open it up to scientific scrutiny to make sure that it actually does demonstrate valid results and proven safety before we ever jump into something that is going to be widely available,” Dr. Colon said. “Unfortunately, in order to prove safety and efficacy, there is some time. There’s also time to be able to produce it in a large number.”