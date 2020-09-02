Rubber Duck Regatta adapting to pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 17th annual Rubber Duck Regatta may look different this year, but the pandemic isn’t stopping URS from providing vital services to children and adults with disabilities.

URS Executive Director Dennis Grant joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to share how you can get involved.

“Right now, our adult services program’s at about 30 percent capacity, our child care center’s about 50 percent now, and we’re really trying to come back but we need help more than ever,” he said.

This year’s event will be Friday, September 18 at the Dixie Twin Drive-In.

Ducks can be adopted for $5 or a Quack Pack (6 ducks for $25). Winners will be chosen via a random draw on the computer and announced at the finale event.

Available prizes this year include:

GRAND PRIZE: A 5-night stay on a 2-bedroom floating home on beautiful Norris Lake with a pontoon boat rental. Vacation provided by Aquaknox Marine

SECOND PLACE: $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card

THIRD PLACE: $1,000 Watson’s Gift Card

FOURTH PLACE: $1,000 Gift Card for Swim Lessons on Goldfish Swim School

FIFTH PLACE: $500 Gift Card to Target

SIXTH PLACE: Cane’s for a Year from Dayton-Area Raising Cane’s. Enjoy a delicious Box Combo Meal every week for one year (52 coupons)

Click here for more details and to find out where you can adopt a duck.