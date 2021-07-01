‘Risk is still there’: How to celebrate July 4th safely

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Independence Day is the first holiday Ohioans are celebrating following the state lifting all COVID-19 health orders. However, this comes at a worrisome time, as the delta variant of the virus continues to spread across the U.S.

“So far here in Ohio, we haven’t seen anything specific relating to a cluster [of the delta variant],” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital. “And across the country there have been some stories about outbreaks, typically surrounding people who are not vaccinated.”

Colon said that though we might feel safe, the risk of COVID-19 has not gone away. This is even more true for those who aren’t vaccinated. “Getting the vaccine today is not going to protect you this weekend.”

With less than 50 percent of Ohioans vaccinated at this time, Colon worries that this slow pace will see more case spikes come this fall and winter.