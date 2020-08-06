Responding to Tragedy: Deadly explosion in Beirut

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Beirut is under a state of emergency following a deadly explosion Tuesday afternoon. At least 100 people have died and thousands were injured.

Youssef Farhat, a political science professor with the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to talk about processing tragedy.

“Talking to many activists, advocates, and humanitarians right on the ground right now, everybody shared the same feelings that this is going to be a political reckoning,” he said. “There will be a lot of changes and people will no longer accept the status quo as a reality.”

He encourages Daytonians to reach out to the Lebanese community and offer their support.