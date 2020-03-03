Residents in 14 states cast their vote on Super Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Voters headed to the polls in 14 states on Super Tuesday, the most pivotal day on the primary calendar.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Tuesday with the details.

Dr. Smith believes Sanders will do well outside of the south.

“It’ll be interesting to see if he can eat into Biden’s margins in the south itself, including in places like Texas,” he said.

Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar announced their endorsement for Biden not long after they dropped out of the race.

“The endorsements took place recently. A lot of people have already done early voting in places like California, so those endorsements really won’t affect those early votes at all,” Dr. Smith said.

Mike Bloomberg has spent half a billion dollars of his own money on his campaign, and Super Tuesday is the first time he will appear on a ballot in the race.

“I think there’s a very real possibility that he hurts Biden pretty significantly in some places. He’s polling very well in Virginia, there’s some suggestions that he may cost Biden Texas.”

Meanwhile, if Elizabeth Warren consistently comes in third or fourth, this could mean the end of her campaign.

“Her home state is on the ballot tonight in Massachusetts. If she somehow loses Massachusetts to Bernie Sanders, it’s hard to imagine her recovering from that,” Dr. Smith said.