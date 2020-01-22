Rep. Turner, Sen. Brown share thoughts on impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – After months of anticipation and political crossfire, the impeachment trial of President Trump is finally getting underway. Congressman Mike Turner, who was part of the hearings in the House, joined 2 NEWS on Tuesday with his thoughts.

Rep. Turner says this impeachment trial could set a dangerous new precedent.

“Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff decided to send over articles of impeachment that did not allege a crime. They allege abuse of power,” he said. “The issue then, really, is what are the standards and is a crime required. If it’s not, then I think it’s a dangerous precedent moving forward for any president.”

He adds that attempts to lower the bar for impeachment could cause larger issues in the future.

Meanwhile, Senator Brown is calling for a fair process to ensure the facts are protected.

“We will continue to insist all day today and tomorrow, as long as it takes. We have witnesses, we want people in the room who were in the room. It’s not heresy, it’s eye witnesses, people who are in the room to testify exactly what happened.”

