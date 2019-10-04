Rep. Turner discusses upcoming visit with US Secretary of Defense, impeachment inquiry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will visit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Friday with Congressman Mike Turner.

They will meet with senior base leaders and host a town hall for service members and their families.

Rep. Turner says he hopes Wright-Patt will showcase the military and economic benefits it provides to the Miami Valley.

“The Secretary, obviously in the briefings that he receives, gets some of the conclusions of the work that’s done at Wright-Patt. I think getting an understanding how that work is done, how it’s formulated, that’s going to be the exciting part,” he said.

Rep. Turner was also asked for his take on the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

“I think the Constitution is very clear as to what’s impeachable. What we have now that’s unfolding in Congress, unfortunately, is a bunch of individuals who set out at the beginning of this year to impeach the President.”

