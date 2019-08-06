Rep. Turner discusses recovery after mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The mass shooting in the Oregon District hit home on many levels for Congressman Mike Turner, whose daughter was in the area when the shooting broke out.

She, along with a family friend, had just gone into Tumbleweed Connection, across from Ned Peppers, when the gunfire began.

The two hit the ground immediately, and she saw police officers running down the street toward the shooter.

“What incredible bravery. We have to be so thankful of the police department and their response. They kept not only my daughter’s, but hundreds of lives were saved that night,” Rep. Turner said.

He said the vigil Sunday night was “extraordinary” and that the community came together to reclaim the area where tragedy had struck just shortly before.

