Rep. Mike Turner weighs in on $4.5 trillion budget deal

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Joe Biden is pushing for a more than $4.5 trillion budget deal, a contentious topic on Capitol Hill as Democrats and Republicans are split on the price, and where the money is going.

As of now, $3.5 trillion of that budget is intended for the coming decade and will be used on initiatives focused on climate change, education, a Medicare expansion and more. The remaining $1 trillion-plus is a part of a bipartisan comprise on infrastructure projects.

“There’s about $1.2 trillion that is a bipartisan package, and that package goes right directly to things that we normally think of as infrastructure: roads, bridges, highways,” said Rep Mike Turner (OH-10). “The rest of it … is enormous spending and it will hit in the area of inflation everyone is seeing, right at there grocery stores.”

Turner points to a shared interest in infrastructure for areas of Ohio, like in Cincinnati, where the Brent Spence Bridge is in dire need of immediate repairs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Back to school mask plans

Child Tax Credit

Lawmakers announce bipartisan push to end forced arbitration in the workplace

Preble County Public Health investigating COVID outbreak at Camden camp

'Be proactive' : Auto experts warn drivers opposed to buying new cars following COVID parts delays

LAPD seeking driver who fatally struck man trying to open manhole

More News