Recognizing the signs and symptoms of concussion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As high school football season continues, student athlete injuries and potential CTE risks remain a hot topic. Orthopedic Doctor Aloiya Earl with Premier Health joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to discuss.

CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy and is a post-mortem diagnosis. There is an abnormal protein deposited in a very specific part of the brain, and it has been linked to people who have played contact sports or have had repeated head trauma.

“The theory behind it is that CTE is the reason why these former athletes have issues like depression, anxiety, unfortunately suicidality, mood swings and aggression. But there’s no way to truly link this abnormal protein to those symptoms,” Dr. Earl said.

Student athletes especially should be aware of the signs and symptoms of a concussion:

Trouble thinking and focusing

Difficulty carrying out simple tasks

Headache

Blurry vision, dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Memory loss

“There’s no helmet or mouth guard to prevent concussion, but there have been excellent rule changes in the sport of football that have limited the amount of opportunities for high-impact collisions and protecting defenseless players and changing the form of tackling,” said Dr. Earl.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.