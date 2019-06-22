Rainy weather and your allergies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sara Wilson-Rector, an APRN with Premier Physician Network, joined 2 NEWS Friday to discuss how the recent rainy weather could be impacting your health.

Wind and rain has stirred up all the usual suspects when it comes to allergies.

“We’re going to have more allergies anyway, but we kind of stir all that stuff up with the wind and the rain. Then you get pressure changes too, and all of that can add into those allergy symptoms,” she said.

If you experience allergy symptoms such as a headache or stuffy nose for more than a week, Wilson-Rector suggests that you see your doctor.

