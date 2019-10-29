Raid analysis following death of ISIS leader

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A dramatic raid by US special forces over the weekend took out an elusive leader of the ISIS terror organization. Dr. Glen Duerr, Associate Professor of International Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Monday with his analysis.

While he does not believe that the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will bring a complete end to ISIS, it may at least decentralize the group.

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), one of the major Kurdish groups, had intelligence in the compound that housed Al-Baghdadi, providing the U.S. with necessary information to make the raid possible.

“It could be done for a number of purposes. One is that alliances shift. The SDF is looking for help later on down the line, building good will with the United States, but it also takes out ISIS which was a scourge on their population for so long,” he said.

Duerr goes on to say that if conflict in these parts of the world go unchecked, it could lead to other terrorist groups growing and spreading.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.