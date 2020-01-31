1  of  2
Question and answer phase continues in impeachment trial

Five on 2

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Senators continued questioning the defense team and the prosecutors in the President’s impeachment trial on Thursday, but the focus remains on an upcoming vote to decide if witness testimony will be allowed.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a history and law professor with Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss.

At last report, there may be at least three Republicans leaning toward voting in favor of witnesses, but it would take four or more for that vote to pass.

“You know that Mitch McConnell is going to pressure those people,” Dr. Clauson said. “He’s going to try to hold the ranks. I really do think that almost all of them will hold together.”

He believes it’s even possible that a Democrat may vote against allowing witnesses, given that the trade-off would be allowing Republicans to call witnesses as well.

