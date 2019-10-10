Public Health officials address Hepatitis A concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say a flight attendant might have exposed passengers to Hepatitis A.

American Airlines is notifying crew members that staffed certain flights with the infected attendant.

The CDC was made aware of the situation on October 1.

The airline released a statement Tuesday, saying it has been “in close contact” with the CDC and Public Health officials.

Jennifer Barga with Greene County Public Health joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to discuss the disease and what you need to know heading into a busy travel season.

“The best thing anyone can do is get vaccinated. The vaccine is 95 percent effective and it’s a series of two vaccines separated by at least six months,” she said.

If you were exposed, symptoms can begin to appear in two to six weeks and include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss, and possibly jaundice. See a doctor if you feel you may have been exposed to the disease.

“If you’re a healthy individual, you can recover within six weeks, but some individuals will see symptoms up to nine months and they can come and go,” said Barga.

