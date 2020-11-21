Psychiatrist gives advice for those suffering from seasonal depression

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Most people would agree that 2020 has been a challenging year: a pandemic, a contentious election and with end of daylight savings time, some folks are feeling the pangs of seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Dr. Steven Taylor, a psychiatrist with the Kettering Health Network, for some it could be as easy as exercising more often and eating a balanced diet during these darker months. He added that come Dec. 24, days begin to lengthen so it won’t be as dark for as long.

Taylor said with the holidays being different due to the pandemic, most people aren’t going to get the “pit stop” from the drudgery of their day-to-day life. He recommends creating new traditions during this time of change — finding happiness in doing small things like taking a nice walk or volunteering Thanksgiving day.

It’s not uncommon for people to feel sad during colder winter months, but there are certain indicators that it could be something more than seasonal. Taylor recommends people visit mental health professionals if they find the sadness lingers and begins to interfere with their daily life.

“It’s okay to visit sadness, but you don’t want to buy a house there,” said Taylor.