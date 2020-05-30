Protests, divide over George Floyd’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As protests pop up across the country, activists, politicians, and everyday citizens are debating how we should react.

Dr. Arthur Jipson, Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Dayton, joined 2 NEWS Friday to discuss.

“Real and longstanding grievances regarding law enforcement actions, institutionalized racism, feelings — and quite accurately so – of injustice are driving the protests not just in Minneapolis but around the country,” he said. “We’re seeing violence against people of color, mass incarceration, and other issues of bias and racism.”

He goes on to say that these protests “don’t just happen” and are the buildup of social strain.

“Research on social protests consistently shows us that there’s a catalytic or triggering event that taps into those feelings of injustice and that that catapults people to action,” said Dr. Jipson.

He feels as a society we need to “deeply reflect” on police practices, what is learned in police academies, and proper procedures.