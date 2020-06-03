Protests bring concerns over second wave of coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While many protests in the Miami Valley have shown participants wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, that has not always been the case.

The area, as well as the country, has seen a number of mass gatherings over the past week that have not featured a lot of social distancing.

“The thing that I want to make sure that people understand is any time we get together in large groups, we are increasing the potential risk for transmission,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital. “We want to try to maintain that social distancing but as you can see from many of these demonstrations, we have large groups of people in a smaller space.”

He says it becomes especially important to wear masks in these situations, and suggests bringing along hand sanitizer if signs will be shared by multiple people.

During Governor DeWine’s news conference on Tuesday, he said that students will be back in the classroom this fall.

“We have several months ahead of us to be able to plan and to implement, but also to see what the disease activity is. At any point, we’ve got to realize, those plans could change,” said Dr. Colon.

He says new data suggests that the contact transmission risk from one surface to another appears to be a lot smaller than previously thought, bringing a new element of potential safety to return to the classroom.