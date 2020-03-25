Protecting health care workers amid the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health says cases of coronavirus are now confirmed in 55 of our 88 counties. There are 704 confirmed cases in the state and 75 of the 182 being hospitalized are in the ICU. Ten people have died.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to discuss.

Nearly one in five of Ohio’s cases are health care workers.

“This is why it’s so important that we take the precautions that we take, any time that we have a patient who is having symptoms that are suspicious, that we continue to treat them as a potential case very early on,” Dr. Colon said, though he says it can be hard to discern whether these infected care workers became infected through patient contact or out in the community.

Initially, the public was told to look out for symptoms such as a fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, but it has recently been said that gastro-intestinal issues or loss of sense of taste/smell could also be indicators.

“As we’re looking at more and more of the data in the United States, we’re seeing that there is a bit more of a presentation for some of the GI illnesses. The thing that’s really interesting that we have been also noticing has been the sense of smell and loss that is being affected. That was starting to be noticed from mothers that could not smell the dirty diaper for a lot of their kids,” Dr. Colon said.

He continued, “It appears to be an early symptom that we are trying to see if it has validity early-on as a way to pick up these patients who may be developing these symptoms.”