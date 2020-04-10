Protecting essential workers during the pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – State officials said Thursday there are hopeful signs that we are successfully flattening the coronavirus curve, but of course, there is only one way for that progress to continue.

“It’s the timing that really matters, because if we do this too late, we run the risk of overstretching everybody’s finances and the restrictions really having a financial toll,” says Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital. “If we do it too early, we run the risk of really making the problem come right back and potentially having a higher peak than we’re anticipating.”

Many people working in essential businesses such as grocery stores are worried about the constant risk of exposure.

“If they’re going to be having a lot of contact with others, being able to continue to wear a mask when interfacing with a lot of people as has been recommended now by Dr. Acton, and a lot of other healthcare professionals across the country, should be followed,” Dr. Colon said, adding that the best thing employers can do is make sure to keep a safe working environment with lots of hand hygiene materials available.

He goes on to say that aside from those in the high-risk categories with underlying health issues, it remains unclear how exactly this virus can leave some healthy patients with only mild symptoms, and other healthy patients fighting for their lives.