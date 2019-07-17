Protect your skin during sunny weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the midst of high temperatures and bright, sunny days, it can be easy to forget about sun safety.

Dr. Anessa Alappatt with Premier Physicians Network joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to discuss how to keep your skin safe from the sun’s harmful rays.

More Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each year than all other forms of cancer combined, with melanoma being the most dangerous and deadly form.

“Just one bad sunburn can increase your risk of cancer, especially occurring in early childhood, those are the ones that are really going to get you. But at any time, it’s about accumulation of ultraviolet rays,” she says. “Even just going out for an hour, over time, that’s why we see cancer building up as you get older. We are seeing an increased risk of cancer even in that younger age.”

Dr. Alappatt says you should always use sunscreen with an SPF between 30 and 50 – anything above that won’t add more protection.

“You really aren’t going to get a significant benefit after 50. You want to make sure that your SPF covers a broad spectrum, covering both UVA and UVB. UVA is your wrinkle protection while UVB is the cancer protection,” she said.

