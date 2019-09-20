Protect your health as flu season approaches

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Flu season is approaching and Lori Zwickell, Physician Assistant with Kettering Health Network, joined 2 NEWS Thursday with some great preventative measures on how to stay healthy.

Due to flu season hitting its peak from December through February, it is recommended to get your flu shot in October because it takes up to 2-3 weeks to build immunity to the virus.

However, “Any time is never too late to get the flu shot, you can always get benefit from getting it at any time,” said Zwickel.

The flu shot is recommended to be given annually or once a year to anyone six months or older and especially for the elderly or young children.

There are many misconceptions about the flu vaccine, specifically that you can catch the flu from the actual shot itself.

“The flu vaccine is a dead virus, so you’re unable to come down with any type of illness because of it. It’s very safe, its been given for over 50 years,” said Zickwel.

The flu vaccine can be given in two ways, the shot and the mist, both being equally beneficial.

The Kettering Health Network does not offer the mist, however they do offer the shot and anyone 65 years and older receives a more powerful, potent vaccine.

Zickwel also mentioned that, “you can unfortunately still get the flu even though you’ve had the vaccine, but it could be a different strain or it could be before you’ve developed your immunity.”

