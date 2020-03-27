Projected COVID-19 peak in Ohio forces hospitals to think outside the box

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine now says Ohio could reach is peak in coronavirus cases in mid-May. The Cleveland Clinic says hospital capacity would need to almost triple in order to handle the projected 10,000 new cases per day.

Dr. Roberto Colon of Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Friday to discuss these predictions.

“It’s a tremendous challenge to do that, and he [DeWine] emphasized the need to do it quickly. Fortunately, what we’ve had in Ohio is a bit of time to start doing some of this planning and it’s a coordinated effort with the state,” he said.

Dr. Colon says hospitals across the state have already been looking into their facilities to see where they can find extra room to treat patients. If those predictions hold true, however, hospitals in the area may need to look to other physical locations to place some of these patients.

Dr. Amy Acton with the Ohio Department of Health said Friday that once the state reaches its peak in cases, we could fill the state’s ICUs in three days and the hospitals in a week.

“That’s a very scary statement for anybody to hear. I think it’s something we have always been worried about on the high end of the prediction models. So what we have to do with that is try to figure out, when that happens, how do we continue to care for patients? That’s when you start getting flexible and you start thinking outside the box,” said Dr. Colon.