Professors adapting to changes as universities plan to welcome students back

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several universities across the country are preparing to welcome students back to campus in August.

Vince Lewis with the School of Business Administration at the University of Dayton joined 2 NEWS to discuss the transition.

“Density is the big topic. How do you reduce density in the classroom and manage some of the normal college life that we see, and ensure that we can keep everybody safe?” he said.

Lewis says one lesson learned is that it is much easier to transition from an online course to an in-person classroom than it is vice versa.

“You really have to leverage technology tools. You can utilize the tools in video conferencing to help create more engagement with students. You really have to be intentional, especially in an online environment,” he said.