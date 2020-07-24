Professors adapting to changes as universities plan to welcome students back

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several universities across the country are preparing to welcome students back to campus in August.

Vince Lewis with the School of Business Administration at the University of Dayton joined 2 NEWS to discuss the transition.

“Density is the big topic. How do you reduce density in the classroom and manage some of the normal college life that we see, and ensure that we can keep everybody safe?” he said.

Lewis says one lesson learned is that it is much easier to transition from an online course to an in-person classroom than it is vice versa.

“You really have to leverage technology tools. You can utilize the tools in video conferencing to help create more engagement with students. You really have to be intentional, especially in an online environment,” he said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS