Preventing future crashes: Tips to avoid distracted driving

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley has seen a string of tragic car-related incidents recently, from a two vehicle crash that killed three people and injured two children in German Township to a car driving straight through a house in Harrison Township.

Speeding and impaired driving are among the top causes of car crashes, but distracted driving is becoming more and more of a problem.

“Distracted driving is one of the top three causes of crashes in the area. We tell everyone, every time, ‘put away your distractions.’ It’s not only your cellphone, it could be your infotainment center that’s in your vehicle as well,” said Kara Hitchens, a public and government affairs specialist with AAA.

Though cars are becoming progressively more advanced, bringing new bells and whistles to the table with each subsequent generation, the blame can’t be thrust solely on car manufacturers.

Hitchens said ultimately, it comes down you doing the right thing and focusing on the road. “The first priority is to pay attention to the road, that’s what you’re in the vehicle for, so that’s what you should be doing.”

With prom season coming up in parts of the Miami Valley, Hitchens urges parents to pay attention to what could be happening in a young drivers car. She recommends limiting the number of people inside the car at once, to reduce the chance of distraction, as well as making sure the driver has plenty of experience before getting behind the wheel.