President’s defense team wraps up opening arguments

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The President’s defense team wrapped up its opening arguments on Tuesday, arguing for Trump’s acquittal. The proceedings took place amid stunning revelations by former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss.

A vote could come this week on whether witnesses, like Bolton, would be allowed to speak. Dr. Smith says that Republicans who push for witnesses could see potential consequences.

“Donald Trump is wildly popular in the GOP. His approval rating is exceeding 90 percent. For politicians that counter him publicly, he’s going to aim both barrels at them on social media,” he said. “However, people like Mitt Romney and others, they’ve been in this game a long time and they’re willing to suffer a little bit for the good of the country.”

If Bolton is called to testify, some Republicans will call for additional witnesses to be brought in as well, including Hunter Biden.

“To me, more witnesses is better. I understand, politically, some people are against this. Some people would like to shorten this trial. But to me, for the good of the country, it would be good if we had as much information as possible in front of the Senate,” Dr. Smith said.