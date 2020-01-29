Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

President’s defense team wraps up opening arguments

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The President’s defense team wrapped up its opening arguments on Tuesday, arguing for Trump’s acquittal. The proceedings took place amid stunning revelations by former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss.

A vote could come this week on whether witnesses, like Bolton, would be allowed to speak. Dr. Smith says that Republicans who push for witnesses could see potential consequences.

“Donald Trump is wildly popular in the GOP. His approval rating is exceeding 90 percent. For politicians that counter him publicly, he’s going to aim both barrels at them on social media,” he said. “However, people like Mitt Romney and others, they’ve been in this game a long time and they’re willing to suffer a little bit for the good of the country.”

If Bolton is called to testify, some Republicans will call for additional witnesses to be brought in as well, including Hunter Biden.

“To me, more witnesses is better. I understand, politically, some people are against this. Some people would like to shorten this trial. But to me, for the good of the country, it would be good if we had as much information as possible in front of the Senate,” Dr. Smith said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS