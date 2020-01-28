President’s counsel takes Senate floor amid Bolton bombshell

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – The President’s lawyers on Monday continued making their case for his acquittal as Democrats’ demands for witnesses gains momentum following claims made by his former National Security Advisor.

Dr. Sean Wilson, a political professor with Wright State University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss.

A draft of John Bolton’s new book suggests Trump told him he wanted to withhold funding in military aid from Ukraine until it helped him investigate Joe Biden. The President continues to deny the allegations.

“What’s interesting is the timing. These leaks always come out at the right time,” Dr. Wilson said. “The articles of impeachment allege that Trump was trying to get Zelensky to make an announcement, to stand at a microphone and say something. That’s not what Bolton’s argument’s going to be, it’s much more plain. Bolton is saying that he simply wanted the matter to be investigated, not that there’d be an announcement.”

President Trump cites “a history of corruption” as the reason he wanted the investigation.

“I think they’re setting up a situation to where if Bolton is called, then they want to get these other things called. They do have a backup plan where if there are witnesses called and there’d be depositions, Bolton’s may be in private,” Dr. Wilson said. “Plan B is going to try to involve bringing the Biden thing into it.”