President Trump fires National Security Advisor John Bolton

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – Tuesday, President Trump fired his National Security Advisor, John Bolton.

The president tweeted that he “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions and that he asked for his resignation Tuesday morning.

Bolton, however, stated that he offered his resignation Monday night.

Bolton strongly opposed President Trump’s now-scrapped plan to meet with the Taliban for peace talks at Camp David.

“Seventeen months ago when John Bolton was selected as National Security Advisor, it came as a bit of a surprise to many. On Afghanistan, especially with discussions surrounding the Taliban, John Bolton and President Trump seemed to diverge pretty widely on that,” he said.

Whoever replaces Bolton will become President Trump’s fourth National Security Advisor.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.