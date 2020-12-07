President Trump continues to allege fraud with electoral college vote one week away

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President Trump continued to allege election fraud at his rally in Georgia following the dismissal of two more of his lawsuits by federal judges.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political studies at Cedarville University, thinks the president will pivot his messaging if and when President-elect Biden officially receives the required votes to become president-elect.

Smith believes it might bring an end to some of the legal challenges Trump has been bringing to various states but that it won’t stop him from baselessly claiming Biden won a rigged election.