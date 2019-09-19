Prescription Opioid Awareness Week: Know your treatment options

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Although there has been a decrease in overdose deaths here in the Miami Valley, the opioid crisis affects the area every day. Dr. Nancy Pook, an emergency medicine physician with Kettering Health Network, joined 2 NEWS to discuss Prescription Opioid Awareness Week.

“We were facing such tragedy two years ago. While it’s still a tragedy every time we lose a life, there are fewer, and for that we can be grateful,” she said.

Dr. Pook goes on to say that opioid prescription in the state has gone down 30 percent.

“What we want to do is provide the right type of medication for your pain, and saving opioids for when they’re absolutely needed,” she said.

Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services launched a free app called GetHelpNow, that can connect individuals to recovery service providers.

