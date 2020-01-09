Pres. Trump’s campaign following growing conflict overseas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump will stop in Toledo for a rally on Thursday. This comes after the death of Iran’s top military general and an attack on Iraqi bases housing U.S. soldiers.

Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, joined 2 NEWS to talk about how the president’s recent moves could impact his campaign.

“From his perspective, this is a strong time. In his mind, the Iranian crisis so far has gone well for him and he’s going to capitalize on it,” he said.

Thursday, Congress considered putting limits on Trump’s war powers.

“I think they’re on pretty good legal ground to argue, constitutionally, the President really needs to work with Congress more closely when he’s considering the use of force. However, precedent in the last 50 or 60 years in history suggests the presidents usually ignore Congress and use the military almost at their own leisure.”

He continued, “The problem is, most of the members of Congress making the argument right now are Democrats and the generally consistently argue against President Trump regardless. So I’m not sure they’re going to have a lot of credibility arguing against President Trump on those terms.”