Pres. Trump responds to unrest across the nation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump responded Monday evening to the protests happening across the country. In an address from the Rose Garden, he announced that U.S. military could be utilized to stop violence in American streets.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss the implications of this announcement.

“I think the President actually does have the power to use the military in this particular way. It goes all the way back to an 1807 statute called the Insurrection Act and it pretty clearly defines the parameters for when the president can use the military. This kind of fits one of these situations,” said Dr. Smith.

In 1992, the first President Bush used the military to quell riots in Los Angeles.

Although Trump said he supports peaceful protesters, but a peaceful protest was forcibly cleared out of Lafayette Park with the use of tear gas so that Trump could make a visit to St. John’s Church.

“I think the events of yesterday and the events of the upcoming week or so may define the presidential election coming up in November. Generally, voters don’t have long memories, they don’t hold things against presidents necessarily, but these are the kinds of events that I think people will remember,” Dr. Smith said.

Once Trump approached the church, he raised a Bible, an act that Dr. Smith describes as “divisive.”

“Some people looked at that action and said that it really looks like an abomination, the president using a sacred symbol for a political purpose,” he said. “Others looked at it and said this is a sign of strength and a sign of affirmation of faith.”