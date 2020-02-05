Pres. Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Senators acquitted President Trump Wednesday of both articles of impeachment against him.

They found the President not guilty on Article I: Abuse of Power by a vote of 52-48 and Article II: Obstruction of Justice by a vote of 53-47. It would have taken at least 67 votes to convict him on either article.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith with Cedarville University joined 2 NEWS to discuss.

“I think most interesting, for me, is to see how the President responds to this moving forward. Back in 1999, Bill Clinton was somewhat chastened by the whole impeachment process. He apologized, said that he would do better, and then he started to move forward with a little bit different spirit, I think,” said Dr. Smith.

He continued, “I’m not sure Donald Trump will approach it that way at all. He’s insisted throughout this process that everything he did was perfectly normal, perfectly legal. So it’s hard for me to think that he’s going to feel restrained by what’s taken place.”