Pres. Biden’s first 30 days in office

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President Joe Biden has been in office for a full month now, with his administration focused on COVID-19 — specifically vaccinating Americans and rebooting the economy.

Dr. Lee Hannah, an associate professor of political science at the Wright State University, said Biden hitting the ground running with coronavirus-related aid has definitely helped his ratings.

So far, Hannah doesn’t believe the vaccine rollout is being pinned on him, and with more vaccine coming it might be overlooked. However, the topic on most people’s mind has been stimulus checks. Many are surprised that even with a narrow majority, Biden and the Democratic Party have yet to pass a COVID-19 relief bill.

Hannah said that Biden is working with calculated risks — trying to work with both moderate and left-leaning Democrats to make sure everyone cooperates. He said if Biden can’t pass a relief bill, then it might make for a challenging next several months for both the president and Americans.