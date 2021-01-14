Premier Health to offer coronavirus vaccine for Phase 1B of distribution efforts

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Phase 1B of Ohio’s coronavirus vaccine distribution efforts starts Jan. 19 and many community organizations, along with Public Health, are working together to ensure

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that several of Premier’s hospitals will be distributing vaccines in the weeks to come. Those hospitals are the Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley South as well as Premier Health’s reach out clinic in Dayton.

Colon said that those interested can call 937-276-4141 to register.

When asked whether anyone in the Miami Valley have contracted COVID-19 more than once, Colon said no and that studies are showing the vaccine lasts around six months but could even last significantly longer than that.